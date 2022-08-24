Kathleen Maher (Née Ryan), Thurles

56 Moyne Park, Thurles

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Loving mother of Emmet and Eoin and sister of Ned and Breda. Predeceased by her husband Brendan, son E. Patrick, grandchildren Pat and Séan, and her brothers Sean, Gerry, Pat and Liam.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Evan, Oisín, Neil, Caoimhe and Noah, daughters-in-law Majella and Emer, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Kathleen’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

May Kathleen Rest in Peace