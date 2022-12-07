Kathleen Lyons (nee Ryan),Thurles

Ballyluskey, Drangan, Thurles.

6th December 2022. At Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Maurice and daughter Helen. Very deeply regretted by her loving family Catherine (McCormack), Maurice, Marie (Moloney), Johnjoe, Rita (O’Connor), Philip, Bernadette (Fitzgerald), Geraldine (Butler), Josephine (Meagher), Paul and Noel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Delia, Eileen and Maggie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 5 o’c with prayers at 8 o’c.

Arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan on Friday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’c. Burial immediately afterwards in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.