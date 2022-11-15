Kathleen “Kit” Maher nee Burke, Birdhill

Cooleen, Birdhill

November 14th 2022 peacefully in the presence of her family and staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital Nenagh.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, sons Eamonn and James, daughters in law Mary and Teresa, grandchildren Jamie, Eoin and Nam, great grandson Finn, sister Lily Lewis, brother in law John, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Arriving to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.