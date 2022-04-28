Josie (Johanna) Hickey née Noonan, Mullinahone

Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Thurles.

In her 95th year after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff at Clonmel University Hospital. 27th April 2022.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mikey, son Tom; brothers: Jim, Danny and Paddy; sister Maura and Daughter in law Theresa.

May She Rest In Peace

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paddy and Mick, daughter Kate; sisters: Biddy and Nonie; Grandchildren: Samantha, Valantina, Michaela, Damien, Mikey, Sasha and Patrick, great-grandchildren Charlie, Noah and Kai; daughter in law Christine; son in law Mike, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, Mullinahone, Thurles on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.