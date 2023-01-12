John Kinehan, Nenagh and Cloughjordan

Nenagh, and late of Crowle, Cloughjordan.

Predeceased by his parents Mary Jo and John, his beloved daughter Adeline, his former wife Geraldine, his brothers Liam, Michael and Tom and his sister Anne.

He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving daughter Sheila, his sons in law John and Karl, his cherished granddaughters Fiadh and Reina, his brothers PJ, Ger and Oliver, his sister Mary, and all his extended family and friends.

May John rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

His remains will arrive at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12:00 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan church grounds