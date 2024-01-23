John Jackie Moloney, Roscrea

Glentara, Roscrea.

Died 22nd January 2024. Peacefully in the care of the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving family.

The President of the Irish greyhound owners and breeders federation.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, his brother Patrick and his wife Betty.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his sons John and Paddy, his daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Cody, Ryan and Joey, brothers in law Tadgh and Willie, sister in law Maudy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08 on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie