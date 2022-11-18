John Hyland,Nenagh

Carney Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family after an illness at Milford Hospice Limerick on November 17th.

Pre deceased by his beloved father Sean.

Will be sadly missed by his loving mother Helen, sisters Fiona & Deirdre and brother Paul. His niece Taylor and nephew Marcus. Brother in law Seamus and by Alec. Aunts and Uncle’s, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 4 to 6.

His Remains will arrive at SS Michael & Johns Church Cloughjordan on Monday for Requiem mass at.

His mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan parish facebook page

Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice. House private on Monday Morning please.