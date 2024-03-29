John (Ger) Long, Rosegreen

Rathsallagh, Rosegreen, Cashel

Suddenly, on March 27th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents, Hanorah (Nan), and Michael (Mick) Long, and his brother-in-law John Wilson.

Ger will be sadly missed by his sister Patricia (née Long) Wilson, his nieces Emma, Georgina and nephew Mikey, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Cremation Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium (V14PV30) on Tuesday at 1pm which can be viewed online at www.shannoncrematorium.com

Follow the link for live streaming on the main page and enter the password VML13 .The link will go live at 12.55pm.

Donations if desired to Kidney Association Ireland https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/