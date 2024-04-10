John Dempsey, Littleton

Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles.

Suddenly, after a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents William and Ann, brother Gerard and sister Bernadette.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Lily (née Kealy), daughter Rachel, son Keith, grandchildren Kyla, Sean, Caraleigh and Lily-Mai, daughter-in-law Sinead, Rachel’s partner Keith, brothers Patrick, Michael and Liam, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former Sugar Factory colleagues, and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 12 noon on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

House private please on Friday morning.