John Clifford, Ballina and Killoscully

Roulagh, Ballina, Killaloe and formerly of Glenculloo, Killoscully, Newport.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the care of the staff of Milford Hospice and prior to that under the care of the most fantastic caring staff of 7A in UHL and all his doctors over the years.

Recently predeceased by his loving wife Nuala, beloved son Seán, sisters Kitty and recently Joan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters Teresa (Walsh), Noreen and Ellen, adored Grandad to Seána, Ally, Eoin, Niamh, Orla, Laura and baby Shane. Sadly missed by his son in law Fergal, Noreen’s partner Luca and Ellen’s partner Kenneth, his loving sisters Bab (Harrington) Maud (Gleeson) Peg (Lynch) Nancy (Fitzgerald) and Winnie (Maunsell), brothers in law, sister in law and their families, his special nieces and nephews. The extended Clifford and Darcy families, cousins, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May John’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Saturday at 5pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Sunday in The Church of Our Lady and St Lua Ballina and burial after in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Diabetes Ireland via this link: https://www.diabetes.ie/fundraise-for-us/donate/