Joe Ryan, Thurles and Kilsheelan

Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles and late of Kilsheelan.

On April 8th, 2023.

Predeceased by his brother Christie.

Deeply regretted by his wife Delia, children TJ, David, Alan and Deirdre, son in law Paul, daughters in law Mary, Elizabeth and Averil, his grandsons Nathan and Louis, his brothers and sisters Seams, Pat, Liam, Eileen, Maureen, Dennis, Michael and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’ Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule (E41 HH66), this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Monday morning at 11.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence book on RIP.ie