Joe Hough, Templemore

Barnane, Templemore, and formerly of Marian Road.

Suddenly & peacefully passed away at home on 10th June 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and his mother Margaret.

Will be sadly missed by his loving children Margaret, Joe and Jerry, his son-in-law Dan and daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, his grandchildren Heather, Darren, Aidan, Paul and Adam, his cousin Mary O’Gorman, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Former colleagues and friends of Templemore Motor Works.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations please if desired to Templemore Day Care Centre.

Messages of condolences may be left for Joe on EJGrey.com