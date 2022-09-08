Joan Ryan (Née O’Mahoney), Cahir and Ennis

Castle Street, Cahir and formerly of Ballyea Ennis, Co. Clare

Joan, formerly of Ballyea, Ennis, Co. Clare, passed peacefully at the Mercy Hospital Cork.

Predeceased by her daughter Noelette, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, her cherished family Aileen, Eoin and Donncha, grandchildren Síobhan, Trystan, Olwyn, Fionn, Rossa and Áine, sister Evelyn, son in law Devon, daughters in law Mitsuko and Justine, nephews, nieces, extended family, many friends and past pupils.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.