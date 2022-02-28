Joan Ryan Nee Kearney, Loughmore

Whitefield,Loughmore.

Peacefully at home 28th February. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Anne Marie (Stapleton), Joe, Oliver and Bernadette (Brokenshire), sons in law Matty and Glenn, daughters in law Claire and Sheila and her 13 adored grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening 2nd March from 4 – 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of The Nativity, Loughmore arriving at 11am for requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.