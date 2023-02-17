Joan Kirby nee Minogue, Thurles

Butler Avenue, Thurles.

Peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital Cork. Beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved mother of Bríd. Daughter of the late Alice and Patrick, sister of the late John, Patrick and James Minogue. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving daughter Bríd, sister Margaret, son-in-law Niall, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Kathleen, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.