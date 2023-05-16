Jimmy (James) Donnelly, Borrisokane

Fair Green, Borrisokane.

May 15th 2023 . Suddenly in the care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Norah, son Sean, daughter-in-law Debra, sister Terry (Fox) .

Deeply regretted by his loving children, Shay, Thomas, Michael, Raymond, Martin, David, Theresa (Madden), Kay (Quigley) and Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Kit, Nancy and Margaret, brothers-in-law and extended family members, neighbours and friends

May He Rest ln Peace

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon from his home to SS Peter and Pauls Church Borrisokane arriving at 12.45pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisokaneparish

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.