Jimmy Butler, Thurles

Upperchurch Thurles Co. Tipperary.

Kinnane’s of Upperchurch and formerly of Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles.

Son of the late Jack and Mary Butler.

Predeceased by his brother Danny and sister Eileen and her husband Tom Finneran.

Beloved husband of Siobhan (Kinnane) and loving father of Fergal. Deeply regretted by his family, his adored grandchildren Maisie and Andy, daughter in law Eavan (Fogarty), brothers and sisters John, Hannah (Hookes), Mary (Ryan) and Paddy, sisters in law Niamh (Kinnane), Mary and Eleanor (Horse and Jockey), Eleanor (Cashel), brothers in law David (Hookes UK) and Jim Ryan (Shevry), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, former colleagues in Murphys Machinery Littleton and Kilkenny, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O’ Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday afternoon at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Slán abhaile agus codlamh sámh.

The mass can be viewed here: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.