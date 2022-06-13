Jim O’ Brien, Nenagh

Eagle Point, Ballincur, Dolla, Nenagh
Peacefully in the care of Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his family.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, son Diarmuid, daughter Edel, grandchildren Cian and Conor, daughter in law Áine, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20 a.m. via Silvermines G.A.A. grounds, Dolla, for funeral mass at 11.00 a.m., followed by burial in Kilmore cemetery.
The family would like to thank Ashlawn House Nursing Home for the exceptional care Jim received there.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.
The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines YouTube page.