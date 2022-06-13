Jim O’ Brien, Nenagh

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20 a.m. via Silvermines G.A.A. grounds, Dolla, for funeral mass at 11.00 a.m., followed by burial in Kilmore cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ashlawn House Nursing Home for the exceptional care Jim received there.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines YouTube page.