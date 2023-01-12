James (Jimmy) Ahearne, Clonmel

Cherrymount, Clonmel, and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Jimmy passed away peacefully (in his 93rd year), at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, with his family by his side.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy, Billy and Michael and his sisters Kate and Maureen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sons Bryan and William, daughters Jacqueline (Jackie Hickey), Siobhán (Roche) and Elaine (Murphy), sister Joan (Fleming), sons-in-law Seanie, Kevin and Michael, daughters-in-law Lily and Catherine, grandchildren Glenn, Lisa, Jake, Caoimhe, Shane, Zach, Rhys, Bill, Katie, Sarah and Tom, great-grandchildren Charlie, Molly and Blake, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.