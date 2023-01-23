James (Jim) Hayes, Thurles

Loughán, Glenreigh, Holycross, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, in the wonderful care of the staff of Limerick University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Jack and sister Bridget.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughters Jane, Helena and Marie, grandchildren Ellen, James, Mary-Kate, Sean, Jack, Helen, Katie, Grace, Dan and Mollie, sons-in-law Brendan (Harrington), Ollie (Cahill) and Sean (Flanagan), brother Andy, sister Josie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.