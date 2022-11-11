James Doyle, Thurles

Cabragh Court, Thurles.

In his 92nd Year. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Bridget son Patrick, grandson Anthony, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; sons James, Michael, John, Bernard, Tony, Louie, Thomas, Willie and Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Bridget, Nora, Margaret, Helen and Hannah, grandchildren (especially Bridget and her husband Thomas and great-grandchild Ava-Rose), great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Breda, Margaret, Mag and Marie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.