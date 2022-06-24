Gobnait Enright Nee O’ Leary, Templemore

Whitefield, Templemore.

Peacefully after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Pat, daughters, Triona and Aisling, sons in law Jim and Ciaran, Grandchildren, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Cian, Catherine and Michael, sisters Mary and Zena, brothers, John, Jerry, and Christy, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday evening from 4 pm with removal at 6 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com