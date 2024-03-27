Geraldine Tierney nee Costelloe, Templetuohy

Main Street, Templetuohy, Thurles.

26th of March 2024. Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen and Michelle, sons Ken and Jim, daughter in law Karen, son in law PJ, grandchildren Shannon, Chloe, Cliana, Ryan, Grace, Sam and Lauren, sister Mary, brothers in law Paul and Rody, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Geraldine’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Saturday from 5 pm. Removal at 7 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy, to arrive at 8 pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 am, interment afterwards in Templeree Cemetery.

House Private please.

Livestream: https://churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/

Messages of condolence may be left at: www.ejgrey.com