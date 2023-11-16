Geraldine Ryan nee McCoole, Clonmel and Thurles

Powerstown, Clonmel and formerly Thurles.

Geraldine passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved son Tom she will be sadly missed by her husband Tommy, daughter Amy, grand-daughter Maya, Amy’s partner Stephen, brother Pat, sisters Bríd and Josephine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. www.sthm.org/donate.html

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.