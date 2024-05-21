Delay in resolving Cashel water leak criticised

Uisce Éireann says it will have a leak on Boherclough Street in Cashel repaired in the coming days.

Local Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has been given a commitment that a replacement valve will be installed there this week.

He has raised the issue with Uisce Éireann a number of times since the beginning of the month with a contractor finally arriving on site yesterday.

“It’s just absolutely crazy that it’s taken this long to even respond to a situation that’s reported three weeks. In that three weeks we’ve had two outages in Cashel. We’ve had businesses that had to close down or reduce hours for staff. We’ve had pre-schools not able to flush toilets, children not able to wash their hands. And you pass up and down and you watch this flow of water constantly for three weeks.”