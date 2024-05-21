Tipp Today Full Show 210524

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Clonmel businessman Michael about some of the issues affecting busines sin Clonmel, Caller Barbara on anti social behaviour, Joan called in to talk about immigration and Kaye Mullane on the controversial plan to pump water to Dublin. Peter and David called in with their views on building and water, Cllr Mark Fitzgerald was today’s local election spotlight, MEP candidate Mary Fitzgibbon wa slive in studio, our agony aunt Phil was in studio to answer some listener questions and our conspiracy files foccused on moving statues!