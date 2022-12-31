Frank Flavin and Bernie Flavin (Née Hynan), Limerick & Tipperary Town

Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick, and formerly of Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by their beloved son Colin.

Lovingly remembered by their daughters Louise and Avril, son-in-law Shane Fitzgerald, Frank’s sister Joan and brother Kevin, brother-in-law Bertie Cunningham, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick, this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/