Fr John Coen, Thurles and Tuam

Pallottine College, Thurles and late of Beagh, Kilconly, Tuam, Co. Galway.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Delia and his sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his sisters Bridie (Taylor), Evelyn (Walsh), brothers Padraic, Fr. Michael and Andy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and The Pallottine Community.

Fr. John will repose at the Pallottine College, Thurles Eircode E41 A271 on Friday from 3pm with removal at 5pm to the College Chapel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in The Pallottine Cemetery, Cabra, Thurles.