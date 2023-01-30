Esther Hogan nee Russell, Birr

Lisnageeragh, Brosna, Birr.

Passed away peacefully on the 29th of January surrounded by her loving family at Tullamore hospital following a short illness.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Edward and Elizabeth, sister Lucy, brothers Bernard, Billy, Eamon and Frank.

Deeply regretted by her loving heartbroken husband Stephen(Sonny). Cherished by her loving daughters, Mary(Shanahan) and Noreen(Burke), brother Brendan(Waterford). Adored by her treasured grandchildren Conor, Ciara, Niamh, Rachael, Michelle and Sharon. Esther will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Josephs Abbey.

Esther’s family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff at Tullamore for their care and compassion during her time there.