Ellen (Nellie) Maher (Nee English), Cahir

Moonaloughra, Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home.

Predeceased by her husband Richie, daughter Bridget and daughter-in-law Mary.

Dear mother of Margaret, Pa, Aileen, Densie, Dickie, Tommy, John and Mike.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Jim, Con and Brian, daughters-in-law Margaret, Liz, Siobhan and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Alice, Nephews and Nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her home (E21 PY92) tomorrow Monday 27th June from 6pm-8pm.

Reception into The Church of the Assumption Burncourt on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.