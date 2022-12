Little Orchard, Ard-Gaoithe, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal on Tuesday to Ss.Peter & Paul’s church arriving at 12.50 for requiem mass at 1pm.

A private cremation service will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

In lieu of attendance messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Brú Columbanus.

House private at all times.