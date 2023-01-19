Elizabeth (Betty) Walsh (Née Mitten), Clonmel

Mountcahill, Kilcash, Clonmel.

18th January 2023 peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by her husband Matthew.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bridget, sons Willie, Gerard and Tony, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Pauline (Barry), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Betty’s Funeral will arrive at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash on Sunday morning at 11.50 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.