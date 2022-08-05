Eileen Lowney (nee Kirwan), Nenagh

St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh.

Peacefully on 4th Aug 2022 at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy & daughter in law Sandra.

Loving and loved mother of Michael, Declan & Deirdre, Sister of Geraldine Kirwan.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Daughter in law Rachel, son in law James, Adored grandchildren Molly, Cillian, Ronan, Matthew & Conor. Brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.