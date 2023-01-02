Eileen Farrell (Née Whitehouse), Cahir

Woodview, Cahir.

Eileen passed peacefully at home with her family by her side.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Willie, daughters Ann and Bernie, sister Kay, son in law Trevor, Ann’s partner Paul, grandchildren Ethan and Dylan, nephews Danny and Damien, brother in law Joe, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Cortege leaving her home on Tuesday at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s church, Cahir for Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations instead if desired to Dementia Ireland.