Edmond (Ned) Finn, Ballyporeen

Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

March 19th 2024. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, wife Mary, son William and daughter Vera, predeceased by his grandson Declan, sisters Mary (Hanlon), Kitty (Fitzgerald) and brother Mossie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, William and Vera, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law Keith,sisters Hannah (O’Donoghue) and Nora (Murphy) much loved grandfather of Leah, Zoe, Anna, Finn, Rory and Darragh, family , close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence E21P294 on Wednesday March 20th from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen

Livestream: https//www.churchservices.tv/ballyporeen