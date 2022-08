Late of Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Died 5th August.

Reposing at his home on Sunday the 7th August from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Monday the 8th for requiem mass at 10.30am Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice.