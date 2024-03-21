Doreen Duke nee Crowe, Killenaule and Cavan

Killenaule and formerly Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

Surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of Haywood Lodge, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Ned, parents Edmund & Bridget, brothers Dan, John & Connie, sister Peggy McGrath.

Beloved sister of Joan Ryan, Paddy, Tommy, Breda Bourke & Moira Cullivan, much loved aunt and gran aunt of Peter, Sharon & Nathan, her many nieces, nephews, grand nieces & grand nephews.

Reposing at her nephew Peter Cullivan’s home, River Street, Killenaule (E41 HX50) from 5pm to 8pm on Friday.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Killenaule, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule