Dolores Kennedy, Thurles

Bohernanave, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home.

Predeceased by her parents Diana and Jimmy and brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; sister Mary, brothers Martin and Gerard, nephews Joe and Eoin, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh, Church, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.