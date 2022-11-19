Dermot Walsh. Derrymore, Roscrea

Notre Dame, Derrymore, Roscrea

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents George and Bridgie, brothers Brian and Brendan, sisters Etna and Maura.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, daughters Sarah, Samantha and Lauren, grand-daughters Emma and Eva, brothers Eamon and Lar, sisters Collette, Linda, Breda and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3.00pm.

Funeral Mass can be view on stcronanscluster.ie.

Cremation can be viewed on Shannon Crematorium website with password to follow.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice