Declan Barry, Templemore

Knocka ,Drom, Templemore,

21st of February 2023 (suddenly).

Predeceased by his Dad Dennis.

Deeply regretted by his devastated wife Sarah, sons Donnacha and Darragh, mother Noreen (Callanan) and her partner Stephen, brothers Johnny and Damien, sisters in law Derval, Michelle and Grace, brother in law Andy, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, parents in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins in particular Maggie and her partner Aidan, exceptional neighbours, relatives and very good friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday Evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drom on Saturday at 2 pm.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House, C/O Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.