Liam O’Brien, Dublin and formerly Emly

Churchtown in Dublin and formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary and A.I.B.

9th May 2024 (peacefully) after a short illness in the Blackrock Clinic with his family by his side. Predeceased by his brother Eddie, brother-in-law Brendan and sister-in-law Nora. He will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his beloved wife Kathleen, son Gareth, daughter Caroline, his cherished grandchildren Robbie, Darragh and Molly, daughter-in-law Ciara, son-in-law Tim, sister Eleanor, brother John, sisters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Mary K, Angela and Anne, brothers-in-law Michael, John and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence in Dublin on Sunday (12th May) from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning (13th May) to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery.