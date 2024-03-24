David Fahey, Clonmel.

Poulnagunoge, Clonmel.

David passed away peacefully at home on Saturday surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents David and Patricia, brother Paddy and sister Rebecca Hunt.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children Shona and Dylan, brothers Tom, Robert and Raymond, sisters Majella, Mary, Martina, Joanne and Madelene, aunt Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousin Tommy Hickey, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart Rathgormack (Eircode E32 K290), with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

May He Rest In Peace