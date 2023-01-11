Danny McGuire, Callan

Kilbride, Callan and formerly of Mill Street, Callan.

Peacefully, on Wednesday, 11th January 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Tommy and Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, Eleanor, Tom, Martin, Breda and Mary, sons-in-law Derek, Roger and Derry, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie and Shauna, grandchildren, sister Mary (O’Sullivan), brothers Eamon and Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Danny Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home Callan on Thursday from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)