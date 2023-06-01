Colette Greinke née Dolan, Sydney & Rathcabbin

Sydney and formerly Lissernane, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary.

After a long illness, bravely borne.

Predeceased by her loving parents Willie and Maisie, her sister Nuala, and twin sister Marion.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gary, her brothers and sisters, Sadie, and Joe, (Rathcabbin), Liam (Caragh, Kildare), Annette (Nottingham) and Lorraine (Claregalway, Galway), sisters in law, Triona and Karen, brothers in law Mark and Seamus, nephews and nieces Leo, Michael, James, Paul, Niall, Neve, Luke and Caitlin, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Colette will be arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Chuch, Rathcabbin on Sunday evening at 7:30 pm (R42 RK66).

Requiem mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please