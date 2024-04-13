Christy Mullins, Fethard

Cashel Road, Fethard

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 12th April, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of his wonderful medical team.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, sons Chris and Donal, daughter Marina, daughters-in-law Mary and Steph, son-in-law Tom, grandson Alex, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Christy’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online at www.fethardabbey.com