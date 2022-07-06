Christopher (Christy) Liffey, Rathcabbin & Birr

Formerly of Sharragh, Rathcabbin, and Hollypark, Birr, Co. Offaly

Peacefully on Wednesday 6th of July in the loving care of the nursing staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, in the company of his loving family.

Reposing at his brother Michael’s home at Riverstown, Birr (R42 PY97) from 5pm to 8pm Friday the 8th of July with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Ireland Rathcabbin at 11.30, with burial afterwards in St Ruadhan’s cemetery Lorrha.

House Private on Saturday morning please.