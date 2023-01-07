Christopher (Christy) Cullinan, Newcastle

Church Road, Newcastle.

Christy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Helen and Mary and his brother John.

He will be sadly missed by his sons Declan and Vick, daughter Sandra, brothers Tony and Bill, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Noelle and Nicola, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Mollough Cemetery, Newcastle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.