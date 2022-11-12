Chris Catt, Newport & UK

Coonmore, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary and formerly of Kidderminster, Worcestershire.

November 10th 2022, (suddenly) at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Beloved son of the late Frank and Mary, brother of the late Beverly.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary Ann (Carey), son Andrew, daughter Geraldine, his grandchildren Sebastian, Rochelle, Yasmin, Jack, Dominique and Larragh, great grandchild Roman, son in law Derek, daughter in law Gráinne, brother Michael, sister Veronica, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Chris’ Funeral Mass will be live Streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/chris-catt/.

Funeral arriving this Tuesday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Rearcross Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.