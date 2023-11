Moneygall.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pam, son Simon, daughter Rachel (Flynn), grandchildren Lea, Tom, Aoife, Liam and James, daughter-in-law Heike, son-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Donovan’s Funeral Home, Moneygall on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Service on Thursday in St Joseph’s Church Moneygall at 11 o’clock with cremation afterwards in Shannon crematorium.