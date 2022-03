Late of Figlash, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Ballyquinn, Co Waterford.

Died 28 February 2022

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Ballyneale church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipp Palliative Care Team.